Husband of woman found dead in Kent woods dies by suicide in jail

James Rimal, the 33-year-old man who was held behind bars after his wife, Chandra Maya Poudel-Rimal, was found dead in a wooded area in Kent earlier this year, has died by suicide.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, Rimal was found hanging in his cell in the Summit County Jail on June 9. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died the next day. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

His wife, Poudel-Rimal, was found dead in the 1300 block of Middlebury Road in late February near the Summit Metro Parks Freedom Trail. Rimal had reported his wife missing a week earlier.

Following an investigation, James Rimal was taken into custody on charges of murder, strangulation, tampering with evidence, domestic violence, making false alarms, and abuse of a corpse.

