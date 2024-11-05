'I can't bury another child': Cleveland Heights woman searching for missing grandson

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Roseann Vidovic is in shambles as she searches high and low for her teenage grandson.

16-year-old Eric Vance has been missing since Oct. 3.

According to a Missing Persons Report filed the same day in Cleveland Heights, Vance is 5 feet 9 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing white socks and black jogging pants. His last known location was on Janette Avenue.

Vidovic said her grandson struggles with his mental health.

“I can't sleep. I can't eat. I checked the woods for him, the rivers. I haven't been up in East Cleveland yet. I don't know where to begin to look for him,” Vidovic said.

I met Vidovic last Thursday by the Carter Road Bridge. A man’s body had been pulled from the Cuyahoga River that morning.

Vidovic explained she was in the area looking for clues to see if it was her grandson.

“Pure hell,” she said. “Oh my God, flashbacks of my son. I don't want to have to identify another body. Like no. They have no idea what it's like to identify your own child. And he's my first-born grandson.”

The body pulled from underneath the bridge has been identified as 33-year-old Vincent Zimmer from Avon Lake.

Body pulled from Cuyahoga River under Carter Road Bridge

RELATED: 33-year-old Avon Lake man identified as body pulled from Cuyahoga River under Carter Road Bridge

Vidovic told me her family has since continued hanging flyers throughout Cleveland Heights as well as other cities, but so far, they haven’t had any luck finding Vance.

“Oh my God. I don’t even want to think the worst,” Vidovic said in tears. “Grandma can’t bury you baby. I can’t. I don’t want to think that. Eric, please come home. And whoever knows where he is, let us know. I can’t bury another child.”

If you have any information regarding Vance’s whereabouts, call the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-291-4987.