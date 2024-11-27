'I don't feel like my little sister deserved this,' Family of 15-year-old killed Saturday night seeks answers

CLEVELAND — A 15-year-old has died two days after she was shot.

Shilynn Alford's family is now left with a hole in their heart.

"I just can't, I still can't, until I know why, or something like, I don't know how to feel," said her older brother Antwaun Murray.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help give Shilynn a proper funeral.

Shilynn just celebrated her birthday on November 5.

She loved basketball and her family.

Shilynn was shot in the 6300 block of Woodland Avenue Saturday after visiting her nephew.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Police report that a 16-year-old who was handling a firearm was taken into custody.

News 5 learned that Shilynn's death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

"I want to see justice, and I would hate to see more senseless acts of gun violence. I don't want that. I don't want that for his family. I don't want that for my family. I don't want to see any more bloodshed," said Burton. "That's just a non-stop thing that happens in every neighborhood that's in poverty, because that's what we feel is the only necessary way to seek vengeance. But that's not the case. People need to be held accountable."

As the family gathered to mourn the loss of Shilynn, they are learning more about their sibling.

"I didn't know she liked anime, and then I didn't even know she liked drawing,” said her 16-year-old brother Collin Alford. “And it was really like, it touched me, because it just like, made me realize how talented she really was.”

“She loved playing basketball. She loved our family, and I just want her to be remembered for who she was, and not just for this incident. She had a big heart. She cared about all of us," said Burton.

