'I don’t wish this on nobody': Cleveland man shot while trying to stop carjacking

CLEVELAND — A local man is now recovering after he recently survived an armed carjacking attempt in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

"Definitely scary and traumatizing for sure. I don’t wish this on nobody,” said Christopher.

In a ring camera video Chris showed us, we saw an exchange of gunshots that left him calling for help once he saw he had been shot while trying to save his sister’s vehicle from being stolen.

When News 5 asked Chris what was running through his mind during this moment, he replied and said, "About seven or eight years ago, my brother, he got shot and killed, unfortunately, and I instantly seen the blood squirting, and I just started thinking about that like I’m going to die.”

Thankfully, Chris is still alive. But he said that night’s experience will live with him forever.

"It literally happened within seconds, literally. And like I said, all I was trying to do is come out there and just scare them away. I wasn’t planning on shooting these kids or whoever they were,” said Chris.

News 5 reached out to Cleveland Police, and Sergeant Freddy Diaz said detectives are still trying to piece things together.

"A lot of people said that they would’ve just let them take it, but like I said, that wasn’t running through my head at the time, and I just wanted to scare them away just because of how hard it is for her,” said Chris.

News 5 asked Chris if he would do things differently.

"You can say that you would do this and do that, but until that moment, you never know what you’re going to do,” said Chris.

As Chris continues to heal, he hopes to see more police presence, so he and his neighbors aren’t living on edge.

"Just try to take any precautions to keep your property locked up, just so this doesn’t happen to you,” said Chris.

Since Chris is not able to work right now, his family is planning a fundraiser at Caruso's at 5006 Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

They have also set up a GoFundMe.