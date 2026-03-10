'I mean, it sucks.' Gas prices continue to surge to $3.50 a gallon in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Drivers across Northeast Ohio may want to brace for higher pump prices as gas and oil costs surge amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Ohio is now around $3.44, with prices continuing to climb in recent days.

New data from AAA shows the national average for regular gasoline jumped more than 40 cents in the past week, bringing the U.S. average to about $3.53 per gallon — the highest level since the summer of 2024.

Ohio and neighboring Michigan have seen some of the sharpest increases in the country, ranking third for the biggest weekly jump, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel is hovering around $4.60 per gallon.

For some local drivers, the rising prices are forcing them to make some difficult choices.

West Park musician Grady Wessollek says higher gas costs are putting pressure on his everyday budget.

“Everything just seems to be expensive, and it’s really hard to live on your own anymore,” Wessollek said. “You need gas to go to work, but gas is so expensive that most of your paycheck goes to gas.”

He says the rising costs sometimes force him to prioritize basic needs.

“Sometimes I have to decide if I need to get to work or if I’m able to eat before I go to work. That’s not something I think people should have to worry about.”

Experts say several factors are driving the spike at the pump.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is pushing crude oil prices higher, while seasonal changes also play a role.

Gas prices often increase in the springtime as more drivers hit the road and refineries switch to more expensive summer fuel blends.

According to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan, the situation remains very fluid.

De Haan says gas prices in the Cleveland area could rise another 10 to 30 cents this week as part of normal price cycles across Ohio.

He also warns there may not be a “good day” to fill up.

“Waiting will likely expose you to higher prices later in the week,” De Haan said. “Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of good news right now.”

Analysts say the situation could change quickly, depending on developments overseas and the news cycle.

In the meantime, be prepared to pay more for now.

"We are in store for more price increases when it comes to gasoline and diesel. Average gas prices in Cleveland could jump another ten to 30 cents this week, and that could happen very soon as Cleveland and much of Ohio sees prices moving by way of price cycles," De Haan said.