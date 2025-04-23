'I really want them caught': Pizza delivery driver robbed, run over in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Eight days have passed, but the bruising on both of Cassie Kuss's legs and feet is still prominent, and she has a large wound on the left side of her abdomen.

The injuries are reminders of the horrifying ordeal the 31-year-old pizza delivery driver endured while simply trying to do her job. She was robbed and then run over by the car that she had been driving.

While pointing to her right calf, Kuss said, "This whole leg, I'm pretty sure the tire went over it completely because it's bruised on both sides."

On the evening of April 15, Kuss was trying to deliver a pizza on Sheridan Avenue. As she walked up to the house, she left the car running, a decision she now regrets.

"We've all made that mistake on leaving it running," she said.

While she was waiting for the customers to answer their door, Kuss heard a door open and saw two men jump into the Domino's vehicle, a Kia Soul.

Instinctively, she ran towards the thieves, tossed the pizzas on the car, reached inside, and punched the driver while also pulling on his hoodie and backpack.

"I was trying to pull him out of the car," Kuss said.

Kuss said the car went in reverse. She fell off and then felt the pain of being run over.

"I just remember falling to the ground and this tire going over me. After, it was cloudy. I remember crying."

Body camera video, released by Akron police, shows Kuss crying on the street, describing the stolen car to officers.

"It was a black Kia," she said. "It was a Domino's car."

Police found the car less than 1/2 mile away, but many of Kuss's belongings that were in the Kia are still missing.

"My purse, my wallet, my social, my ID, all my cash from my deliveries that week," Kuss said.

Police have not made any arrests in the case, and they only have limited descriptions of the two suspects.

Summit County Crimestoppers is hoping to generate leads and has authorized a reward up to $2,000. Kuss was pleased to hear about the reward.

"I definitely appreciate that. It's very scary knowing that they're still out there," she said.

Lt. Michael Murphy said detectives are following leads and looking for possible surveillance video from the neighborhood.

"We're pleading for the public to help us with this on this case. We don't have a lot of information and it's very important because we don't want these people to victimize someone else in our community," Murphy said.

Because of her ongoing pain, Kuss has been using crutches to get around. She said Domino's has been supportive of her, but she's not sure if she'll go back to delivering pizzas.

"It really depends on if it takes a toll mentally and physically," she added.

Looking back, Kuss isn't sure why she decided to jump into the car and confront the crooks. She's grateful she wasn't hurt even more, and wants those responsible to be brought to justice.

"I really want them caught. It's very scary."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.