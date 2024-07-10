'I thought I was gonna die:' Woman strangled by stranger on Towpath Trail in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A woman running on a section of the Towpath Trail in Akron was attacked and strangled by a stranger nearly two weeks ago, but details of the frightening crime are just coming to light.

The incident happened on the evening of June 28 on the trail near W. Bartges Street in Downtown Akron.

The victim, a 25-year-old medical student, told News 5 she was running around 8:20 p.m. She ran past a man sitting on the ground once, but when she turned around and past him a second time, he attacked.

"Suddenly, I felt someone that like grabbed me with the arm to my neck, like strangulation. I remember he started pressing on really hard that I couldn't breathe," she said. "I remember I thought I was gonna die."

She was knocked to the ground and lost consciousness behind a vacant building.

When she regained consciousness, she saw another man. It turned out to be a doctor who happened to be walking along the Towpath Trail.

The doctor asked the woman if she was okay, which seemed to scare off the attacker, who ran southbound on the trail. No one has been arrested.

According to a police report, the witness told officers that he saw the man with his arm around the victim's neck.

"The guy that was attacking me was maybe, he was afraid or he got nervous and he kind of released the arm," the victim said.

The woman ran to nearby sand volleyball courts, where another man called 911.

Police body camera video captured officers talking to the woman, and photographs show scratches near the woman's left wrist and elbow.

Sgt. Michael Murphy said the terrifying attack appears to be random.

"The level of fear that instills in people that run through the Towpath at all hours of the day, it's something that's terrible," Murphy said. "I can't imagine what was going through her mind during the time that happened and I know that now other people are probably in fear."

Joanne Bondi and Susan Oneacre, who ride their bikes regularly on the trail, were surprised to hear about the crime.

"I say, I'm sorry that did happen because it's a trauma that you'll relive for a long time," Bondi said.

Both women said they make it a point not to ride alone on the trail.

"I would never ride this by myself, even on a bicycle feeling that you have an out with a bicycle," Oneacre said. "We want all of these trails to be safe and it is a jewel."

Since the attack, police said they have increased patrols around the Towpath area.

Still, police are urging safety precautions for people who use the Towpath, which stretches 101 miles from Cleveland to New Philadelphia.

Murphy stressed people should be aware of their surroundings, exercise in well-lit areas and run, walk or bike in pairs or groups.

Vernon Cooper, who rides his bicycle on the trail almost every day, offered other advice.

"Try to have some kind of protection, some kind of mace, a loud whistle or scream and holler," Cooper said.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect: an older teen or young man wearing dark clothing and a leather bracelet.

Akron police sent a BOLO (be on the lookout) throughout the department, but there are no suspects at this time.

"We don't have any leads on who this may be. The BOLO is still active. We're still currently investigating and looking into who this person might be," Murphy said.

With the strangler still on the loose, the victim said she will be extra aware when she runs but will not exercise on that section of the trail any longer. She's also making other plans for her safety.

"I am planning to take self-defense classes."

Anyone with information on the attack should contact the Akron Police Department or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.