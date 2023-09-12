'I want to die, shoot me': Suspect taken into custody safely after stolen car pursuit in Bratenahl

The Village of Bratenahl Police Chief, Charles LoBello, said he's proud of his officers for not using deadly force in a stolen car pursuit Monday morning. The incident happened up and down Eddy Road, ending at the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Cruiser camera video from Bratenahl police shows a stolen black BMW driving erratically, driving on curbs, blowing red lights, and doing donuts in intersections. LoBello said the back-and-forth taunting turned into multiple start-and-stop pursuits. It went on for more than 20 minutes.

"In a situation like this, when it happens five or six times, it's one of the gray areas, but at some point, it's got to be enough is enough," said LoBello.

Police decided to move in, and then the driver collided with Bratenahl cruisers.

"When the suspect realized he couldn't get out, he put it in reverse, and that's when he lost control in reverse and hit the telephone pole and struck the police car," said LoBello.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Eddy Road. That's when an officer exited his cruiser and began chasing the suspect, fleeing on foot up a fence. After getting tackled, police said officers began tasing the suspect because he had a gun in his hand. The suspect then told the officers he wanted to die and asked them four times to shoot him.

"I want to die. Shoot me, shoot me first," said the suspect.

The officers did not shoot the suspect, who was eventually safely taken into custody.

Professor of Criminal Justice at Bowling Green State University, Philip Stinson, said the officers involved reacted appropriately in what could have been a deadly situation.

"I think the officers did, in fact, exhibit some compassion towards the man and could have been, it could have been far uglier situation," said Stinson.

LoBello said his department deals with stolen vehicles daily, but never to this extent. He's relieved deadly force wasn't used but believes it would have been justified.

"I am just extremely proud the officer didn't have to put himself through the trauma that would have caused and the family of the suspect the trauma that would have caused them," said LoBello.

