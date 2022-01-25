I-X Center bids farewell to iconic Ferris wheel

CLEVELAND — The I-X Center announced in a brief statement Tuesday that the Ferris wheel that has been the centerpiece of the multi-million-square-foot facility will be removed.

"For 30 years, the building's 125-foot-tall Ferris Wheel has been a centerpiece during many events at the I-X Center. As we begin renovations this Spring, the Ferris Wheel will no longer remain within the footprint dedicated to our consumer events and trade shows. It is our hope that this iconic treasure of the I-X Center will have a new home and continue to create memories for generations to come," the I-X Center said.

There's no official word on where the Ferris wheel will end up.

The I-X Center closed in September 2020 after 35 years in business, citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It had welcomed more than two million visitors annually. In the late 80s, the 2.2 million-square-foot building was first recognized in the Guinness World Records as the largest single building convention center in the country.

In September 2021, Industrial Realty Group (IRG), a real estate and investment firm, announced its purchase of the stock of the IX Center Corporation, which operates the 2.2 million-square-foot I-X Center. The company Spectra manages the facility.

CLICK HERE to see upcoming events at the I-X Center.

RELATED: Developer announces plan to revitalize closed I-X Center, bringing back trade shows and events

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.