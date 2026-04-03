Ideal Bakery in Lakemore voluntarily recalls food item due to undeclared soy allergen

Ideal Baking Company in Lakemore, Ohio, a suburb of Akron, announced a voluntary recall for one of their products due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The company said its Breakfast Bread was initially recalled because of an ingredient label being incomplete. More specifically, the company said sub-ingredients within margarine were missing and it contains soy— a known allergen.

The product was sold at the following locations:



Ideal Baking Company: 1320 Main St, Lakemore, OH 44250

Acme Fresh Markets

Beiler’s: 13160 Cleveland Ave, Uniontown, OH 44685

Cornerstone Market: 301 S. Main St, Munroe Falls, OH 44262

Krieger’s: 615 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Shaffer’s: 8 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd, Akron, OH 44319

647 Coffee: 647 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304

The discovery came during a routine inspection by the Department of Agriculture, and the company said no illnesses have been reported. However, anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy may be at risk of a serious or possibly life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the Breakfast Bread.

Anyone with further questions is asked to contact Ideal Baking Company at 330-784-2243 or via email at support@idealbakingco.com.