If you have Cleveland Water as a supplier, here's why your water may taste weird

CLEVELAND — If you're a Cleveland Water customer and noticed over the last few days that your water has a strange taste or smell, you're not alone.

According to Cleveland Water, the taste and odor are due to "higher-than-normal levels of algae in Lake Erie."

The utility stated that it has made adjustments to its treatment methods to resolve the issue.

"There are no health concerns, and the water is safe to use as normal," Cleveland Water said in a Facebook post.