Illinois woman gets prison time for drunk driving crash that killed Northeast Ohio couple

A 24-year-old Illinois woman who struck and killed a Lorain County couple in a drunk driving crash in April 2022 has been sentenced to prison.

The woman was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for reckless driving and aggravated DUI, according to court records.

The crash happened outside a restaurant in East Peoria.

Police said the woman was driving under the influence and hit Andrea Rosewicz and Paul Prowant as they were leaving.

According to authorities, the woman had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Lorain County couple killed in Illinois by drunk driver

