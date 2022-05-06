Family mourns loss of Lorain County couple killed by drunk driver in Illinois

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio family is mourning the death of a Lorain County couple who were killed by a drunk driver in Illinois last month.

“It’s been a nightmare, two of our people that we love are gone,” said Robert Isgro.

Those two people that Isgro is referencing are Andrea Rosewicz and Paul Prowant were tragically killed early last month.

The Lorain County couple was temporarily living in East Peoria, IL at the time.

The couple’s family still in Northeast Ohio remain stunned, including Prowant’s older sister Linda Ibrahim.

“He [Paul] was the life of the party, he was a person who came in and surprised and I’m not going to get that anymore,” said Ibrahim.

East Peoria police said a 23-year-old woman was driving under the influence and hit the couple as they were leaving dinner.

Investigators said the college senior, initially slated to graduate this month, had a blood alcohol content more than 3 times the legal limit that evening and faces multiple charges, including DUI.

“It’s very frustrating and especially with the way things are today. There’s too many other options for somebody to make a choice like this,” said Paul’s sister-in-law Jennifer Prowant. “She has changed the lives of a lot of people, people who loved Paul.”

Loved ones said Paul was an ironworker and had only been in Illinois for a few weeks for work.

He and Andrea both mean so much to them.

“She always was upbeat, never got depressed,” said Isgro. “She always laughed and joked, she just brought everybody up.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.