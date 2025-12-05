'I’m grateful': Brunswick water main break fixed after days of damage

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A water main break on Chelsea Drive and Wiltshire Drive in Brunswick should now be fixed after it had been damaged since Sunday.

“I’m grateful,” said Jessica Duran, a Brunswick resident. “I’m happy that this is getting done in a pretty timely manner.”

Late Wednesday night, News 5 saw Duran’s Facebook post, where she expressed her concerns about the water main break.

“I posted it on Facebook to let everyone know that there’s an issue there,” said Duran. “Not throwing anybody, city or Cleveland water, under the bus or anything. Just let’s get this done and it’s all good.”

News 5 reached out to city leaders like Paul Magovac, the city’s Service Director.

He told us the city submitted a work order to Cleveland Water because he said it’s their responsibility.

But during our interview, Magovac told me he wasn’t sure when work would begin; so, when we arrived late Thursday afternoon, we were surprised to see a crew there.

“I actually called again this morning verifying that there is a work order. They have been out there to do some utility surveys where they were marking all the utilities, so it looks like they are going to start work here sooner than later,” said Magovac.

Due to the city’s aging infrastructure, Magovac said it’s common for Brunswick to have water main breaks on its main and subdivision roads, so he and Brunswick City Councilman Brandon Lambert said it’s a matter of priority when it comes to repairs.

But Lambert said he hopes these water main breaks will be less of a problem in the future, thanks to a grant from Cleveland Water to replace the aging pipes that are causing problems.

In the meantime, Lambert said the city will make sure to salt affected areas so they don’t freeze over or cause any ice issues on the road.

“I think that we're going to see a sharp decline in the amount of issues that we have in the coming years at least that’s the hope,” said Lambert.

Although News 5 did see crews fixing the water main break, it is recommended that you use extra caution.