'I'm trying to be positive': Days-long power outage impacting local businesses

Damage is everywhere in Willoughby Hills following Tuesday's severe storms. However, the ongoing power outage is impacting local businesses and their teams.

At Mario Fazio's, for 50-plus years, they’ve been known for their Italian favorites.

Lisa Fazio, the owner of Mario Fazio's, said the restaurant usually has a fun and busy atmosphere. But with no power, a room that is usually filled sits desolate.

Lisa said the restaurant lost power during the storm. And as one day turned into four, they had to throw out all of their food, which was worth thousands of dollars.

The restaurant also had to cancel reservations and catering orders.

"That was the hardest part of this," Lisa said. "We had funerals, showers, reunions, to company events; we were heartbroken that we had to like call and disappoint our guests."

Additionally, Lisa said she has been unable to provide work for her employees.

"They want, they need their paychecks, they're working, and you know, it's just abruptly, all of a sudden, it's like the rug is pulled out from under you," Lisa said.

However, Lisa is not alone. Days later, the effects of Tuesday's severe weather can be seen on the ground where debris and power lines lay.

"We had all kinds of ranging damage from trees, annihilating houses to trees and cars, trees down everywhere," Robert Gandee, the Willoughby Hills Fire chief, said. "Trees and power lines and communication lines."

City Council President Michael Kline said that on Tuesday, 85% of the city had no power. As of Friday morning, about 50% of customers had their power restored.

"It's the ones that take the longest, that are the most difficult to reconnect," Kline said. "So it may take yet a while for the rest."

Others have been told that it may be another week, with no word of financial relief.

For Lisa, she has lost $50,000 to $70,000.

"I'm trying to be positive," Lisa said. "I do have the sick to my stomach feeling. And the other thing is, you don't sleep at night."