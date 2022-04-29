Immersive Ukrainian art show gives people taste of culture

CLEVELAND — This weekend at Immersive Van Gogh, there's an exhibit that offers a Ukrainian experience called Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine and all the ticket sales go to Ukrainian charities.

Across the water where devastation is taking place, Valeriey Kostyuk worries about his family.

“I wish I could say that everyone's fine, but everyone's just all right based on time and date and place,” said Kostyuk.

At the same time, he is sharing the Soul of Ukraine with those right here in Cleveland.

“Tonight and tomorrow night we're having your first Shevchenko show was an incredible artist from Ukraine.

The show was inspired by the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. So inside the immersive experience, you’ll see 200 original pieces by Shevchenko. You’ll also hear the music Shevchenko listened to when he created it.

“Currently, the only exhibit where these works are featured in is our exhibit because all the originals are currently stored in Kyiv,” said Kostyuk.

The experience was produced by Valeriy Kostyuk back in 2020. His goal with the exhibit is to teach people about modern Ukrainian culture and how it's relevant today

“I’ve noticed a lot of Ukrainian artists devalue their purpose and their influence on culture. Just because they're not Western,” said Kostyuk.

For Kostyuk, he says he wants it to be more than just an art show.

“The purpose of this exhibit is for you to be able to connect, to be able to feel it emotionally,” said Kostyuk.

Hoping everyone leaves with some new insight and a little Ukrainian pride.

“I want people to walk away with a feeling of hope and understanding of what Ukrainian soul is, what Ukrainian culture is, how rich it is,” said Kostyuk.

All the ticket sales from the show will go to Ukrainian charities, it will be running Friday and Saturday. Attendees will also see the Van Gogh show as well. For more information, click here.

