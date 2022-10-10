In spite of outrage over 'celebrating mass murderers,' Italian-Americans say Columbus Day fights stereotypes

CLEVELAND — For decades, the second Monday in October has been recognized as Columbus Day, marking the Italian navigator’s arrival in the Americas. In recent years, it’s also been used to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

In Northeast Ohio, the day is significant to different people for different reasons.

Thousands gather in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood each year for a parade and celebration of Italian heritage.

“I think today is a day that we feel proud of being Italian-Americans and we want to share that with the community and we want them to know all the good things we’ve accomplished since our ancestors immigrated here,” said Pamela Dorazio Dean, the Director of the Italian Museum of Cleveland.

The parade passes by Tony Brush Park where a statue of Christopher Columbus stands. Dozens of other similar statues around the country have been removed amid debates over Columbus's complicated and controversial history.

Some Italian-Americans defend Columbus and his namesake holiday because, they say, it has helped fight discrimination and negative stereotypes.

“It’s important to keep Columbus because he is the symbol of Italian-American immigration,” said Dorazio Dean. “That side of him developed because Italian-Americans were lynched in New Orleans in 1891. Columbus became a way to legitimize our presence here.”

Others see the celebration of Columbus as a reminder of a painful history.

“We've lost our culture, a lot of our culture, a lot of our spiritual ways because of Columbus," said Philip Yenyo, the Executive Director of the American Indian Movement of Ohio. "He brought death and destruction upon our peoples."

Monday, Yenyo said he planned to use the day for prayer and reflection rather than celebration. To him, Columbus represents the erasure of Native American culture and the atrocities committed against people who lived in the Americas before Columbus’s arrival.

“We’re all for people celebrating their culture and their heritage, who they are and where they come from. We’re just not keen on celebrating mass murderers,” he said. “It's very painful…with the way some of our people still live or have to live, limited resources, promises that the government hasn't kept.”

The city of Sandusky stopped celebrating Columbus Day, instead making Election Day a holiday for its city employees.

Other Ohio cities like Columbus, Cincinnati and Oberlin have opted to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of Columbus Day.

In 2019, Cleveland leaders discussed a similar move. After fierce opposition from many Italian-Americans, City Council decided to keep Columbus Day in October and celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day on August 9.

“I’m hoping people gain a little bit more respect for Italian-Americans, stop thinking so much about the stereotypes and enjoy the day with us,” Dorazio Dean said.

In a statement, Columbus Day Chairman Basil Russo said the Italian Sons and Daughters of America are launching an outreach program, calling for more dialogue and acceptance.

Meanwhile, Yenyo said the American Indian Movement of Ohio is hoping for similar conversations with city leaders.

“I pray things get better,” he said. “And I have this feeling that things will get better.”

