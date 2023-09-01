Indiana woman in town to meet with Cleveland Clinic, has Kia minivan stolen

CLEVELAND — An Indiana woman was in town this week to meet with her team of doctors at the Cleveland Clinic when her Kia minivan was stolen. News 5 found out that not only is the van gone, but it was used as a getaway car in a crime.

Ginger Cain is a busy Mom of three; her Kia minivan was a lifeline getting her kids to all their activities.

"I keep thinking, 'Oh, I need to run out to the van and grab this,' and it's not there," said Ginger Cain from Santa Claus, Indiana.

Cain parked her van where she was staying, TRU by Hilton on Euclid. When she tried to leave for her appointments at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday, her van was gone.

"I'm hitting the lock button to make the noise like obviously it was locked, but I'm hitting the button to make the noise because I thought, where is my van? It was right here,'" Cain said.

Independence Police said Cain's Kia was spotted on surveillance in the parking lot at the La Quinta Inn off Rockside Road.

The van was being used while the thieves committed other crimes. Since Monday, Independence Police have confirmed 24 car break-ins between three hotels off Rockside, La Quinta Inn, Comfort Inn and Courtyard Marriot.

Two cars were stolen, and one attempted car theft. Independence Police Chief Robert Butler said the city met with hotel managers to discuss the importance of surveillance cameras in their parking lots. Butler is also reminding residents to lock their vehicles always.

“I was essentially stuck and had to stay an extra day in Cleveland, missed my appointment," Cain said. "Thankfully, the Cleveland Clinic was amazing and stayed and got my appointments in because after they found out what happened, they felt really bad.

"It's been a week, it's unbelievable, I just can't believe it," Cain said.

Ginger is a volunteer K9 search and rescue handler; a lot of her equipment for her K9 Sawyer is now gone.

"My entire search and rescue pack, my IDs, we had K9 harnesses, leads, survival gear, special lights, a kennel," Cain said.

Back in Indiana with her family, Ginger is losing faith that her minivan will ever be found.

"I hope it doesn't happen to anybody else," Cain said.

