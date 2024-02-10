Watch Now
Indictments issued in connection to 2017 missing Huron Co. woman case

Dean Family / News 5
Posted at 8:25 PM, Feb 09, 2024
Grand jury indictments were issued against a person allegedly involved in the disappearance of Huron County woman Amanda Dean, the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said.

The charges include the following:

  • Murder
  • Gross abuse of a corpse
  • Tampering with evidence

Dean, 36 at the time, was last heard from on July 11, 2017, in a text to her sister. Dean had sent a text to her about a plan to leave her abusive live-in boyfriend.
Her family filed a missing persons report after not hearing from Dean; however, it was canceled a day later because Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin told the family she was 'in a safe house.'

In late 2022, the family demanded answers from Corbin, and the case was reopened.

In November of 2023, a search warrant was executed at a home outside a small Huron County town in connection to the case.

An arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12, in the Huron County Common Pleas Court.

