Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Infant, father shot while on walk in Garfield Heights

IMG_0321.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
IMG_0321.jpg
Posted at 7:25 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 19:37:50-04

An infant and her father were shot in Garfield Heights Thursday afternoon, according to Garfield Heights Police.

Around 5 p.m., the infant and her parents were on a walk on Langton Avenue when three young men in a gold sedan fired shots along the street and struck the baby girl twice and the father once, according to police.

The mother was not hit by any bullets, police said.

The infant was transferred to Metro Hospital, and the father was transferred to Marymount Hospital.

No arrests have been made yet.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.