Infant, father shot while on walk in Garfield Heights

An infant and her father were shot in Garfield Heights Thursday afternoon, according to Garfield Heights Police.

Around 5 p.m., the infant and her parents were on a walk on Langton Avenue when three young men in a gold sedan fired shots along the street and struck the baby girl twice and the father once, according to police.

The mother was not hit by any bullets, police said.

The infant was transferred to Metro Hospital, and the father was transferred to Marymount Hospital.

No arrests have been made yet.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.