Inflation Reduction Act to lower costs of prescription drugs for those on Medicare

CLEVELAND — The price of prescription drugs has long been a source of frustration for the people who depend on them. Thursday in Cleveland, government officials came together to announce how they are combating the cost through the Inflation Reduction Act.

For Marlee Penland, going to the pharmacy is stressful because she battles with diabetes and high blood pressure, and her list of meds is extensive and expensive.

"They're charging me $200 or $300. I don't have that. So when that medication comes up, and that's the price, I can't afford it. I leave it sitting there," said Penland.

She says the costs are discouraging, but there's not much she can do, even if it affects her health.

"I shouldn't have to take a pill because it cost so much that I need to break it in half," said Penland.

From 2021 to 2022, there was about a 30% cost increase for more than 1,000 prescription drugs. So Thursday at Broadway Pharmacy, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joined local officials to discuss the Biden administration's efforts to lower the costs.

"Whether it was here or when I was working for another company where patients would have to sacrifice their health because the copay was way too high," said Amer Najjar, owner of Broadway Pharmacy.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, those on Medicare are eligible for the following:



Federal government will negotiate the costs of drugs

The price of insulin is no more than $35

Free vaccines

A cap on out-of-pocket spending

Rebates if prices rise too fast



Some provisions have already gone into effect, while others are still to come. As for Penland, she wants her health to come before the dollar signs.

"I want them to see people as a human being and not the dollar bill. You know, I understand that we are all expendable, but they need to show more compassion and quit pocket-picking people," said Penland.

While the Biden administration has been touting the results of the Inflation Reduction Act, it isn't without its critics. Some economists say it will likely take years for any real effects to be felt, and many Republican lawmakers argued it could even make inflation worse.

