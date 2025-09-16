Inside the case that triggered an Amber Alert in Medina County

ROSS TWP., Pennsylvania — News 5 has new information on the Amber Alert issued by Brunswick Police Sunday evening. When law enforcement in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, found the mother and child, investigators say the boy showed signs of “substantial abuse.”

We are not identifying the mother to protect the identity of that child.

After the child was reported missing from his home, Brunswick Police issued the Amber Alert and tracked his mother to Ross Township, near Pittsburgh. Ross Twp. Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp said they got word the mother was pinged in their area.

“At this point they had already secured an arrest warrant for the child’s mother indicating that he had suffered from substantial abuse, torture and had already suffered a number of traumatic injuries,” he said.

The case in Medina County included both “calls from family members that showed concern for the child and an Instagram video that she had uploaded which actively showed the child bound and being tortured by her.”

Police found the mother’s car in a vacant lot, near a wooded area. Kohlhepp said she was asleep with a gun in her lap. Officers spotted the child asleep in the back seat, where the seats had been folded down, and he was partially in the trunk of the vehicle.

Kohlhepp said the mother did not obey officers’ commands to exit the vehicle, and they had to forcibly remove her, causing the gun to fall onto the ground. The child was in “significant medical distress” and transported to a children’s hospital.

The mother made her first court appearance in Allegheny County Monday evening, where she was denied bail on several charges, including endangering the welfare of children and carrying a firearm without a license. She also faces a charge of endangering children in Brunswick. The investigation is ongoing.