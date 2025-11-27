Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Intense wind-driven fire fuels blaze at Maple Heights home

High winds fueled a fast-spreading blaze that transformed a routine fire into a dangerous blowtorch; no injuries were reported
15800 block of Friend Avenue
Maple Heights Fire Department
On November 26 at approximately 6:35 PM, MHFD responded to a reported house fire in the 15800 block of Friend Avenue.
15800 block of Friend Avenue
Screenshot_26-11-2025_214013_www.facebook.com.jpeg
Posted

High winds fueled a fast-spreading blaze that transformed a routine fire in Maple Heights into a dangerous blowtorch Wednesday evening, according to the Maple Heights Fire Department.

Around 6:35 p.m., the Bedford Fire Department assisted the Maple Heights Fire Department with a residential house fire in the 15800 block of Friend Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire in the first-floor living room, which intensified as strong winds blew through the area.

Winds over 40 mph from the southwest caused the fire to rapidly escalate after a window on the side of the home failed, allowing flames to race up the stairs and out the front window.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

You can watch the full video below:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.