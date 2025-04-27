Internal investigation finds Mansfield officers involved in viral arrest did not violate division policies

After an investigation into an arrest that went viral earlier this month, the Mansfield Division of Police said the officers who were involved did not violate division policies.

The arrest caught the public’s attention after a video of a man’s arrest was shared widely on social media.

In a lengthy news release sent to media outlets on Sunday afternoon, Mansfield police said that on April 7, the department received credible information regarding suspected drug trafficking on Blymer Avenue. A source said an armed man was selling drugs from a home on the street, Mansfield Police said.

Around 3 a.m. on April 9, Mansfield officers were patrolling Blymyer Avenue when they observed a Ford sedan traveling westbound through an alley. Mansfield Police said the vehicle briefly stopped and then accelerated quickly, leading the officers to believe the driver was evading them.

The vehicle was later found parked at the same home on Blymer Avenue that the tipster had provided information about, and a man, identified as David Brown, was located near the vehicle, Mansfield Police said.

The officers observed Brown's actions for about nine minutes, and due to the circumstances, the officers had "reasonable, articulable suspicion that criminal activity was being committed," and tried to detain Brown, Mansfield Police said.

Officers asked Brown to step off the porch to conduct a pat-down for weapons, but Brown refused to comply, Mansfield Police said.

When officers went to detain Brown, a brief struggle ensued. Officers took him to the ground and handcuffed him, Mansfield Police said.

After Brown was identified, officers discovered he had a felony warrant out of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine, Mansfield Police said.

According to police, Brown refused to enter the cruiser and had to be physically placed inside. Police said during the struggle, they pepper-sprayed Brown.

The internal investigation that cleared the officers of wrongdoing was reviewed and confirmed by Safety-Service Director Keith Porch.

“I want to thank the community for their patience as we conducted our investigation into this incident,” Chief of Police James Bammann said in the press release sent out Sunday. “I also want to remind everyone that a two-minute video does not always capture the full story, and this incident is a perfect example of that. Police officers, like the individual involved, are entitled to the same due process rights as anyone else. They should always be afforded that respect.”

News 5 spoke with Brown after video of the arrest gained traction online. Brown said he was smoking on his girlfriend's porch when the officers drove up.

Doorbell camera footage caught the arrest, and in the video, you hear him repeatedly ask, "Why?" after he was pinned to the ground. When News 5 spoke with Brown, he said he received no answer until officers told him he was loitering.

The video sparked concern online, and Brown said he had done nothing wrong.

Brown said he posted bail after Mansfield Police charged him with resisting arrest and obstruction.