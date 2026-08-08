Investigation underway for deadly crash on I-480

MACEDONIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on Interstate 480 Friday night, according to the Macedonia Police Department.

Around 9:42 p.m., police, fire and EMS were dispatched to I-480 eastbound near the 32.6-mile marker for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.

When first responders arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck crossed the center median from westbound lanes and collided with the sedan traveling eastbound, Macedonia PD said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants were transported to local hospitals. CPR was performed on one person, and one additional person was medically evaluated and cleared on scene, police said.

According to Macedonia PD, the identities of those involved have not been released at this time.