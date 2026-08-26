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Investigation underway for fatal motorcycle crash in Cleveland

Motorcycle crash on Pearl Road and Cypress Avenue
News 5 Cleveland
Motorcycle crash on Pearl Road and Cypress Avenue
Posted

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pearl Road and Cypress Avenue.

Motorcycle crash on Pearl Road and Cypress Avenue

Preliminary information states EMS transported a man to the hospital in critical condition, Cleveland police said.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The Cleveland police Accident Investigation Unit will lead the investigation.

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