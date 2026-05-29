Cleveland's police chief publicly expresses concern over shooting involving off-duty police officer

CLEVELAND — For the first time since the May 20 shooting involving an off-duty Cleveland police officer, Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy (Annie) Todd answered questions about the incident during a news conference Friday.

"Like you, I'm still waiting to find out what the outcome is going to be," Todd said.

News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson asked Chief Todd about her concerns related to Myron Priest's behavior during the incident in the parking lot of Park Place Apartments, which is off East Blvd.

Multiple law enforcement sources said Priest is the off-duty officer who shot and killed Akili Hammond, 26, then appears to have continued to fire his rifle at other people in the parking lot.

Here's what the chief said:

"My comments are going to be limited because I don't want it to appear I am influencing the investigation because it's not ours. From the start, I've been very clear that I have concerns. From day one. I put that out publicly. I have put the officer on unpaid leave. We released the video footage and if that does not speak enough to show how concerned I am with this incident, I don't know how else to say it. "

"I am limited on what I can say because it's not our investigation. But, you know, if this was an internal investigation that we were handling here, my comments would be much different."

Todd paused when asked if Priest would still be on the streets if he weren't a police officer.

Then, she said, "That's a good question. Again, my response could be considered influencing the investigation. I won't confirm... I won't confirm that answer. "

Todd previously released a statement that said the actions of the off-duty officer appeared to be egregious violations of policies and police orders. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave last Friday.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department said it is still investigating the incident.

A spokesperson declined our requests for an on-camera interview.

No word on why there have been no arrests related to the incident.

Cell phone video

The news conference comes one day after News 5 Investigator Scott Noll obtained cell phone video that captured the argument leading up to the deadly shooting.

Cell phone video captured argument, deadly shooting involving off-duty cop

RELATED: Cell phone video captured argument, deadly shooting involving off-duty Cleveland police officer

The video was shot by a resident of Park Place Apartments, who said she heard yelling and looked out her window and started recording from inside Wednesday evening.

In the video, 26-year-old Akili Hammond argued with a woman off-camera.

After exchanging words, Hammond began walking toward a group of people with a gun in his right hand, but held at his side.

On the recording, at least three times someone yelled “put it down” as Hammond continued walking.

At no time on the recording did Hammond ever appear to raise the gun before gunshots are heard, and he can be seen falling to the pavement.

Another burst of gunfire is then heard, and the neighbor ducks for cover and stops recording.

Surveillance video from the apartment building released by Cleveland police captured at least three other people with guns, as car windows were blown out, and people scattered and ran for safety.

Cleveland Police release video showing deadly shooting involving off-duty officer

RELATED: Cleveland Police release video showing deadly shooting involving off-duty officer

At 7:52 p.m., the first of at least six 911 calls came in.

“I need an ambulance and police,” said the caller. “Somebody’s been shot at 1462 East Boulevard.”

One of the 911 callers said she was the sister of the suspected shooter.

“My brother had to shoot somebody,” said the woman. “He’s a cop. He’s a cop. Please get here.”

On the body camera video from the first responding officers, Priest handed a gun to the police.

“It’s his gun,” said Priest. “It’s got a switch on it. He tried to shoot me with it.”

Police and paramedics attempted to save Hammond, but he died at the hospital.

