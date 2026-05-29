Cell phone video captured argument, deadly shooting involving off-duty Cleveland cop

CLEVELAND, OH — Cell phone video obtained by News 5 Investigators captured the argument leading up to a deadly shooting involving an off-duty Cleveland police officer last week.

The video was shot by a resident of Park Place Apartments, who said she heard yelling and looked out her window and started recording from inside Wednesday evening.

In the video, 26-year-old Akili Hammond argued with a woman off-camera.

After exchanging words, Hammond began walking toward a group of people with a gun in his right hand, but held at his side.

On the recording, at least three times someone yelled “put it down” as Hammond continued walking.

At no time on the recording did Hammond ever appear to raise the gun before gunshots are heard, and he can be seen falling to the pavement.

Another burst of gunfire is then heard, and the neighbor ducks for cover and stops recording.

Surveillance video from the apartment building released by Cleveland police captured at least three other people with guns, as car windows were blown out, and people scattered and ran for safety.

Cleveland Police release video showing deadly shooting involving off-duty officer

RELATED: Cleveland Police release video showing deadly shooting involving off-duty officer

At 7:52 p.m., the first of at least six 911 calls came in.

“I need an ambulance and police,” said the caller. “Somebody’s been shot at 1462 East Boulevard.”

One of the 911 callers said she was the sister of the suspected shooter.

“My brother had to shoot somebody,” said the woman. “He’s a cop. He’s a cop. Please get here.”

That police officer, Myron Priest, was placed on unpaid leave by the Cleveland police last week.

The city’s police chief said the actions of the off-duty officer appeared to be egregious violations of policies and police orders.

On the body camera video from the first responding officers, Priest handed a gun to the police.

“It’s his gun,” said Priest. “It’s got a switch on it. He tried to shoot me with it.”

Police and paramedics attempted to save Hammond, but he died at the hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.