911 call logs reveal more about deadly shooting involving off-duty Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, 911 call logs revealed more information about the deadly shooting involving an off-duty Cleveland police officer.

Cleveland police say the 22-year-old officer shot and killed a 26-year-old Akili Hammond at Park Place Apartments, which is located on the 1400 block of East Boulevard on Cleveland's East Side, on May 20.

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Officials said a verbal argument escalated into gunfire.

Cleveland police said they are "deeply concerned" by the circumstances surrounding the shooting involving the officer, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Friday.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed the officer is Myron Priest Jr., who was hired in April 2025.

911 call logs

The records show several callers simultaneously called 911 around 7:53 p.m. to report the shooting.

The shooter's sister was among the callers.

According to the call taker's notes, she "keeps saying her brother is a cop and had to shoot somebody."

The victim's sister also called 911 to report that someone had shot her brother.

At 8:05 p.m., an officer reported that police had detained three people. However, it is unclear who was detained.

At the same time, an officer reported Hammond was "shot in his right armpit and right upper side of his body."

Body-worn camera video released by Cleveland police shows bystanders and an officer working to save Hammon. However, records show he was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.

At 8:10 p.m., a witness said "four shooters" opened fire at the apartment complex, then drove off in a Black GMC. The witness said they were wearing face masks and had Glock handguns and AR-15-style rifles.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting and previously confirmed that multiple people opened fire.

A dispatcher also said the driver of the GMC was the person who shot Hammond.

One 911 caller said the shooter had a "rifle." Another 911 caller said he had "a large machine gun."

Officers eventually found the SUV, but it's unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

Body-worn camera footage

On Friday, Cleveland police released four separate videos of body-worn camera footage from the scene of the shooting, totaling less than five minutes.

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Two officers appear on the scene first. One retrieves a first aid kit while the other begins rendering aid.

A witness tells the officer that Hammond had been shot twice, once in the back and once in the side.

"I'm gonna have to flip him over," the officer tells three people surrounding Hammond.

Once he's flipped over on his back, the officer identifies that Hammond is still breathing.

"Please save my brother! Please!" one woman screams in the background.

The officer then begins chest compressions.

"We got you. It's OK. It's OK. We got you," a witness tells Hammond.

Hammond is placed on a stretcher, then wheeled off with EMS, according to the footage News 5 was provided with.

In another clip of body camera footage, a man whose face has been redacted from the video runs over to an officer with a gun in his hand.

He says, "This is his gun. He got a switch on it, and he tried to shoot me with it."

The officer asks him who tried to shoot him. The blurred individual points in the direction of Hammond.

It has not been confirmed whether the redacted person in the video is Priest Jr.

Friends want justice

Friends of the 26-year-old man killed in the shooting told News 5’s Scott Noll on Thursday that they want justice.

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Stanley Martin said he received a call that his friend, Akili Hammond, got into an argument with a large group of people in the parking lot behind Park Place Apartments. Martin said he arrived and saw Hammond with a handgun at his side and a man in a ski mask holding a rifle.

"Once ‘Kili stepped forward, he came from the side of the car, and he shot ‘Kili,” said Martin. “Kili didn’t threaten him, (or) say, 'I’m going to blow y’all, kill y’all,' nothing like that. He didn’t pick his gun up. His gun stayed at his waist the whole time.”

Martin said he did not know the man with a rifle was an off-duty police officer.

Police dispatch recordings revealed the incident was caught on camera by the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

"The male that’s currently laying in the middle of the street was walking up to the Black GMC armed with a gun,” a Real Time Crime Center employee said on the recording. “And he got shot by the driver of the GMC, who was sitting in the driver’s side. Possible automatic weapon.”

Martin said that after his friend was shot, the off-duty police officer told him to run. Bullet holes traced the path he said he ran to safety as the shots whizzed past him.

Martin’s sister believes the entire incident began the night before when she fought another woman.

She said the officer was part of a group that came to the apartments looking for revenge.

