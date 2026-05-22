Off-duty Cleveland officer at center of deadly Glenville shooting new to force

CLEVELAND — News 5 has learned the identity of the off-duty police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Glenville two nights ago.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed that the Cleveland police officer is 22-year-old Myron Priest Jr. He graduated from the police academy in December 2025.

What happened

Cleveland police responded to calls of shots fired at Park Place Apartments, located on the 1400 block of East Boulevard on Cleveland's East Side, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said a verbal argument "escalated into gunfire,” and a 22-year-old off-duty Cleveland police officer fatally shot a 26-year-old man in the parking lot of the Glenville apartment complex.

On Thursday, Cleveland police said in a statement they were "deeply concerned" by the circumstances surrounding the shooting, adding, "The off-duty officer does not appear to have been acting in an official law enforcement capacity.”

RELATED: Off-duty Cleveland police officer involved in deadly shooting in Glenville

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. Deputies confirmed multiple individuals fired shots, but did not provide additional details.

Friends want justice

Friends of the 26-year-old man killed in the shooting told News 5’s Scott Noll on Thursday that they want justice.

Stanley Martin said he received a call that his friend, Akili Hammond, got into an argument with a large group of people in the parking lot behind Park Place Apartments. Martin said he arrived and saw Hammond with a handgun at his side and a man in a ski mask holding a rifle.

“Once ‘Kili stepped forward, he came from the side of the car, and he shot ‘Kili,” said Martin. “Kili didn’t threaten him, (or) say, 'I’m going to blow y’all, kill y’all,' nothing like that. He didn’t pick his gun up. His gun stayed at his waist the whole time.”

Martin said he did not know the man with a rifle was an off-duty police officer.

Friends of man killed in shooting with off duty cop want justice

RELATED: Friends of man killed in shooting with off-duty cop want justice

Police dispatch recordings revealed the incident was caught on camera by the city’s Real Time Crime Center.

“The male that’s currently laying in the middle of the street was walking up to the Black GMC armed with a gun,” a Real Time Crime Center employee said on the recording. “And he got shot by the driver of the GMC who was sitting in the driver’s side. Possible automatic weapon.”

Martin said that after his friend was shot, the off-duty police officer told him to run. Bullet holes traced the path he said he ran to safety as the shots whizzed past him.

News 5 Bulletholes in the stairwell of a Glenville apartment complex where a 26-year-old man was shot and killed on May 20.

Martin’s sister believes the entire incident began the night before when she fought another woman.

She said the officer was part of a group that came to the apartments looking for revenge.

“He was down here dressed in regular clothes, a ski mask, grey hoodie, like he was looking for a fight,” said Tai’ler Martin.

