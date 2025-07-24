Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsEast Cleveland Police

Actions

East Cleveland appoints new police chief

The City of East Cleveland appointed a new police chief on Wednesday.
East Cleveland appoints new police chief
Posted

The City of East Cleveland appointed a new police chief on Wednesday.

Reginald Holcomb has been a member of the department for more than 30 years.

He has served as a patrol commander and was most recently a detective sergeant.

Holcomb replaces outgoing police chief Kenneth Lundy whom Mayor Lateek Shabazz fired.

East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy fired

RELATED: East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy fired

Lundy became the East Cleveland Police Chief after Brian Gerhard resigned "for purposes of retirement," according to a resignation agreement obtained by News 5.

Gerhard was placed on paid leave in December 2023 after News 5 obtained copies of text message memes sent and received from the chief's cell phone that contained antisemitic, racist and homophobic content.

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard resigns, will get paid through 2024

RELATED: East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard resigns, will get paid through 2024

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.

News 5 Investigators Contact Form
Do you have an issue or story that you want News 5 Investigators to look into? Email InvestigatorTips@wews.com or fill out the form below.