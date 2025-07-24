East Cleveland appoints new police chief

The City of East Cleveland appointed a new police chief on Wednesday.

Reginald Holcomb has been a member of the department for more than 30 years.

He has served as a patrol commander and was most recently a detective sergeant.

Holcomb replaces outgoing police chief Kenneth Lundy whom Mayor Lateek Shabazz fired.

Lundy became the East Cleveland Police Chief after Brian Gerhard resigned "for purposes of retirement," according to a resignation agreement obtained by News 5.

Gerhard was placed on paid leave in December 2023 after News 5 obtained copies of text message memes sent and received from the chief's cell phone that contained antisemitic, racist and homophobic content.

