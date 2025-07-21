East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy fired

East Cleveland Police Chief Kenneth Lundy was fired on Monday — the latest top cop in the city to lose his job.

Mayor Lateek Shabazz, who took office four days ago, announced Lundy's termination this afternoon in a press release that states: "The decision follows a comprehensive review that uncovered multiple violations of Ohio civil service laws and East Cleveland ordinances regarding his appointment and promotions."

Lundy became the East Cleveland Police Chief after Brian Gerhard resigned "for purposes of retirement," according to a resignation agreement obtained by News 5.

Gerhard was placed on paid leave in December 2023 after News 5 obtained copies of text message memes sent and received from the chief's cell phone that contained antisemitic, racist and homophobic content.

Gerhard replaced Chief Scott Gardner who was indicted on tax and other charges in August 2022.

Gardner accepted a plea deal in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, agreeing to plead guilty to a tax-related charge while 23 other counts of alleged financial crimes were withdrawn.

In a statement, Shabazz said he fired Lundy based on civil service qualifications and the length of his temporary appointment.

Mayor Lateek Shabazz today announced the immediate termination of Kenneth Lundy from his position as Acting Chief of Police. The decision follows a comprehensive review that uncovered multiple violations of Ohio civil service laws and East Cleveland ordinances regarding his appointment and promotions.



According to the review, Mr. Lundy was originally appointed in June 2016 and promoted through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and, most recently, Acting Chief of Police on January 2, 2024 — none of which adhered to the required competitive civil service examinations. Additionally, East Cleveland’s ordinances limit temporary classified appointments to no more than 180 days in a calendar year; Mr. Lundy’s continuous service far exceeded that limit. The only unclassified police employee is a six-month beat patrol commissioned officer who is not authorized to be a member of a collective bargaining union.



“These violations are incurable and expose the City to significant liability,” said Mayor Shabazz. “We have a duty to uphold Ohio law, our charter and our own ordinances. Ensuring that our police department operates lawfully under our state constitution's civil service mandates is essential to protecting the public, the employee and protecting the City from legal liability.”



Mayor Shabazz said some employees who think they're authorized classified law enforcement officers are not, and it's a problem he's assigned staff to immediately correct. He said mayors between 2010 and 2025 appear to have operated as if civil service laws were non-existent. Shabazz said he's directing his staff to take immediate steps to prevent future appointment and promotion violations, including:





• Conducting a full audit of current and past police appointments for civil service and Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy compliance

• Requiring the East Cleveland Civil Service Commission to administer competitive written examination and eligibility list certification for all classified positions

• Providing additional training to department heads on civil service requirements



Shabazz said he will coordinate with the Civil Service Commission to implement mandatory compliance measures without delay. Press release from City of East Cleveland

Earlier this year, Lundy's actions were called into question when a man investigated by then-detective Lundy who was convicted was ultimately released from prison. The state found that Jerry Sims was unfairly convicted of aggravated murder in 2019.

According to defense attorney Kimberly Kendall Corral, Sims did not receive a fair process due to a romantic relationship she said took place between the state’s key witness and detective Lundy:

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office sent News 5 the following statement on Sims' release:

“It was established that a key witness and a detective from the East Cleveland Police Department engaged in a romantic relationship before, during, and after the trial. This was unknown to the trial prosecutors and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. Because this relationship was not disclosed to the defense and goes to both witnesses’ credibility, the State conceded that a constitutional violation occurred at trial. In light of existing evidence, retrial is not possible at this time. We remain frustrated at the corruption and lack of professionalism that continues to be exhibited by many in the East Cleveland Police Department. An investigation into these matters is ongoing. Stay tuned.”

Shabazz became mayor of East Cleveland last week.

In a split decision, the Ohio Court of Appeals ruled that City Council President Shabazz should assume the office formerly held by Brandon King, who was convicted of committing crimes while in office:

As King's case was being adjudicated, Sandra Morgan served as the interim mayor of the city.