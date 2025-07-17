Court of Appeals confirms Lateek Shabazz as East Cleveland's new mayor

The City of East Cleveland officially has a new mayor. In a split decision The Ohio Court of Appeals ruled that City Council President Lateek Shabazz will take over the office formerly held by Brandon King, who was convicted of committing crimes in office.

While King's case was being adjudicated, Sandra Morgan served as the interim mayor of the city. Due to the city's charter, the court of appeals ruled that the vacancy will be filled by the council president.

After King was convicted, a feud ensued over who would be the mayor. In early June, Shabazz took to social media to declare himself mayor, a move that Morgan pushed back against, calling it a "coup d'etat."

The feud unofficially ended when Shabazz stepped back into his role as council president, and it was officially ended with the court's decision, effectively making him mayor at noon on Thursday.

There will be a swearing-in ceremony at East Cleveland City Hall later in the afternoon.

How long he stays in office will be up to voters. That's because there's a mayoral election in East Cleveland this November. And Morgan tells us that she's running to regain office.

This comes a day after the city council meeting ended early, as there weren't enough council members present to carry on the meeting.

King and former Councilman Earnest Smith were found guilty on various charges relating to their time in office.

King was found guilty on one count of theft in office, four counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, three counts of representation by a public official or employee, one count of filing a false disclosure statement and one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation.

He was found not guilty on one count of theft in office and one count of representation by a public official or employee.

Smith was found guilty on one count of theft in office, one count of soliciting or receiving improper compensation, one count of misuse of credit cards and two counts of theft.

On July 9, King was spared a prison term after Judge Hollie Gallagher suspended his sentence. He was given three years' probation, ordered to take drug tests and complete community service.

