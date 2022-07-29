Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in assault trial of Euclid officer Michael Amiott

News 5
Michael Amiott during his assault trial in Euclid.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jul 29, 2022
Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning in the assault trial of Euclid police officer Michael Amiott, who is accused of punching a man repeatedly during a traffic stop in 2017.

Watch a livestream of the trial in the video player below, beginning at about 9:30 a.m.:

News 5 livestream event

On Thursday, the jury heard from some of the other officers involved in this 2017 traffic stop where Michael Amiott repeatedly punched and kicked Richard Hubbard. Two officers took the stand to describe what they saw during the incident.

