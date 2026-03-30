Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Family of innocent mother killed during police pursuit files wrongful death lawsuit

Image (63).jpg
WEWS
Image (63).jpg
Posted

The family of Sharday Elder, an innocent bystander who was killed during a chase involving Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies last year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the family believes the county violated its own pursuit policy by reaching high speeds, as well as other factors.

To read the lawsuit, click here.

What happened?

On August 24, 2025, Elder was at a red light when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into the driver’s side door.

'I want my sister back': Innocent bystander and mother of 2 killed during chase by Cuyahoga County deputies

RELATED: 'I want my sister back': Innocent bystander and mother of 2 killed during chase by Cuyahoga County deputies

The 24-year-old driver was being chased by deputies with the Cuyahoga County Downtown Safety Patrol.

The county says deputies first tried to stop the suspected drunk driver at St. Clair Avenue and E. 13th Street, but the car didn’t stop and took off east.

Minutes later, and less than three miles away, the crash sent six to the hospital, including Elder’s passenger, a deputy, a woman and a teenager, the same age as Sharday’s son.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.

News 5 Investigators Contact Form
Do you have an issue or story that you want News 5 Investigators to look into? Email InvestigatorTips@wews.com or fill out the form below.