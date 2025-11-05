Special prosecutor determines Cuyahoga County deputies did not cause crash that killed innocent driver

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face criminal charges in a deadly chase that killed an innocent driver.

Special Prosecutor Steve Dever wrapped up his review of the case involving Deputy Kasey Loudermilk from the sheriff’s Downtown Safety Patrol.

Loudermilk was chasing a driver who slammed into Tamya Westmoreland’s car in March.

The crash killed the driver and caused a fiery explosion at I-90 and Eddy Road.

Westmoreland died two weeks later.

Chase ended in a fireball and explosions.

In Dever’s report, the initial stop for traffic violations was justified, and the driver, Nigel Perry, triggered the deadly sequence of events that followed.

Read the report:



If the driver had survived, he would have been charged in this case.

Dever said during his investigation, he visited the accident scene, drove the pursuit route, reviewed body camera footage, ODOT and street camera video.

His report states that the conduct of the deputies in a pursuit was not the direct or proximate cause of the deadly crash.

The prosecutor said there was insufficient evidence of probable cause to take the case to a grand jury for any criminal charges.

Dever sent his report to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

The same special prosecutor is also reviewing the chase, also by Loudermilk, that killed Sharday Elder in August.

Loudermilk has been on paid administrative leave.