From missing teen to murder suspect: Reports show history of issues before daughters’ deaths

CLEVELAND — More than a decade before Cleveland police said Aliyah Henderson killed her two daughters and partially buried their bodies in suitcases, Henderson’s mother told police she noticed a “change in behavior” of her daughter, who she said went from a “4.0 student” to getting kicked out of school for fighting.

That detail is contained in several police reports released Monday to News 5 Investigators in response to a public records request following the deaths of 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman.

In July 2014, Henderson’s mother reported her missing after the 16-year-old told her mother she was going to a friend’s house but didn’t come home.

Henderson’s mother said that, along with being expelled from school, her daughter cut ties with her old friends and blocked her mother and other family members on Facebook.

Police said Henderson was found safe 36 hours after she left home.

But that safety didn’t last long, according to police records.

Less than two months later, Henderson reported she was attacked while on an RTA bus.

According to the police report, a group of teens followed the 16-year-old onto the bus, where she was then hit in the head and face, and dragged off the bus by her hair.

Henderson told police one of the teens accused her of trying to fight the girl’s cousin.

Henderson denied knowing the person she was accused of trying to fight, according to police.

Less than a year later, court records show Henderson’s daughter, Amor Wilson, was born.

In July 2016, police again listed Henderson as the victim of an assault.

This time, investigators said her attacker was a 20-year-old family member.

According to the report, police were called to Henderson’s home after witnesses said the man and Henderson got into an argument during dinner.

Witnesses told police the man then picked up Henderson, threw her into a wall and punched her.

Henderson’s second daughter, Mila Chatman, was born in June 2017.

Twice in recent years, city records showed Henderson contacted police, claiming a neighbor was stealing packages delivered to her home.

In February 2026, that same neighbor filed a complaint with police, claiming she had been harassed and threatened by Henderson.

There’s no record of criminal charges filed in that case.

But less than a month later, a man walking his dog in a field next to Ginn Academy called police after he found a suitcase with human remains inside.

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Investigators later discovered a second suitcase, also with human remains partially buried nearby.

Two days later, Henderson was arrested and later charged with aggravated murder.

She remains held in the Cuyahoga County jail. Her bond is set at $2 million.

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