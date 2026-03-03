Cleveland Police investigating after 2 bodies found on East Side

Cleveland Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city's East Side.
On Monday, officers were called to the area of East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body, police said.
While investigating, officers located a second body in the area, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety.
This story will be updated once more is learned.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.