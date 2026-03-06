8:30 AM: 28-year-old mother to be arraigned on 2 felony charges after 2 girls found dead in CLE

A 28-year-old mother, facing two felony charges in connection with two young girls found dead in suitcases Monday night, was arraigned Friday morning in [enter which court].

Aliyah Henderson was charged with two counts of aggravated murder on Thursday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The girls were identified as 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson, both of Cleveland.

According to Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer, Henderson is the mother of both children. The photo below was taken seven years ago when the paper did a story about ongoing health care coverage in Cleveland.

Intern and volunteer Meghan Beard, 22, far left, screens mother Aliyah Henderson, of Cleveland, for her social needs at a pediatric visit in March. Henderson is holding daughter Amor Wilson, 3. Henderson's mother, Lei Branic, holds her granddaughter Mila Chatman, almost 2 years old. Cleveland.com | The Plain Dealer

Dashay Crider, a neighbor of Henderson, said she had moved into the duplex on East 162nd Street at the same time Henderson did.

Crider said she called Cuyahoga County’s Division of Child and Family Services after she became concerned about erratic behavior by Henderson.

Earlier this week, a man walking his dog around East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue found a suitcase with human remains inside, which turned out to be the girls, at Saranac Playground near Ginn Academy.