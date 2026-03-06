Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8:30 AM: 28-year-old mother to be arraigned on 2 felony charges after 2 girls found dead in CLE

2 bodies found
News 5 Cleveland
Scene where two young girls were found dead on the East Side.
A 28-year-old mother, facing two felony charges in connection with two young girls found dead in suitcases Monday night, was arraigned Friday morning in [enter which court].

Aliyah Henderson was charged with two counts of aggravated murder on Thursday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The girls were identified as 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson, both of Cleveland.

According to Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer, Henderson is the mother of both children. The photo below was taken seven years ago when the paper did a story about ongoing health care coverage in Cleveland.

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 5.33.44 PM.png
Cleveland.com | The Plain Dealer

Dashay Crider, a neighbor of Henderson, said she had moved into the duplex on East 162nd Street at the same time Henderson did.

Crider said she called Cuyahoga County’s Division of Child and Family Services after she became concerned about erratic behavior by Henderson.

RELATED: 28-year-old mother arrested in connection with 2 girls found dead on Cleveland's East Side; girls identified

Earlier this week, a man walking his dog around East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue found a suitcase with human remains inside, which turned out to be the girls, at Saranac Playground near Ginn Academy.

