28-year-old woman arrested in connection with 2 girls found dead on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police announced that a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with two young girls found dead in suitcases earlier this week.

According to police, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue after canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

A child was found inside the home and taken into the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services, police said.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity or her relationship to the girls.

“These were two young lives with their entire futures ahead of them,” said Chief Dorothy Todd. “Our detectives

worked tirelessly and with great care to identify those responsible. Investigations of this nature require patience, precision, and discretion. Unlike what is often portrayed on television, every detail cannot be shared publicly. Certain information must remain confidential to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure justice for these victims. That careful and methodical work allowed our detectives to develop the evidence needed to make quick identification of a person of interest, ultimately resulting in an arrest.”

Mayor Justin Bibb has released the following statement about the arrest:

"I want to thank our homicide detectives and members of the Division of Police for their incredible work in this case. Their dedication and persistence led to a quick arrest in connection with the tragic deaths of two young children whose bodies were discovered earlier this week.

This has shocked our community. We love and protect our young people, and the loss of these two children is unimaginable. Our hearts are with everyone who is grieving this tragedy."

What happened?

On Monday night, a man walking his dog near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue found a suitcase with human remains inside.

Cleveland Police responded to the scene and determined a young girl was inside the suitcase, which was buried in a shallow grave. While collecting evidence, a second shallow grave was found with the other girl inside a suitcase. Police said the girls' estimated ages are 8 and a half and 14 years old.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Police held a news conference to discuss the case.

Cleveland Police give update on 2 bodies found on East Side

There were no missing children in the area who matched their descriptions, Todd said during the news conference.

Police are gathering information and surveillance footage from the area and have established a 24-hour response line for any tips. Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety.