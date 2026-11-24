CLEVELAND — For months, questions have surrounded the death of a Tennessee mother who disappeared with her 8-year-old daughter and was later found dead behind a house on Cleveland’s West Side.

Now, never-before-seen surveillance video obtained by News 5 Investigators fills in part of the timeline surrounding the death of 37-year-old Amber Graham and the discovery of her daughter at a Cleveland fire station. Both Graham’s cause and manner of death were ruled undetermined.

This summer, a family friend told News 5 Investigators Graham came to Cleveland to meet a man she met playing Xbox.

"So Amber’s talking to this guy she calls Huckleberry or Red, one of those two names on Xbox playing Call of Duty," Josh LaCroix said.

What new surveillance video shows

City surveillance video fills in part of the timeline.

The video shows that on the morning of July 1, a little girl walked into Cleveland Fire Station 33 at W. 117th and Linnet.

Records show she told firefighters she wasn't hurt and was carrying a note with a phone number for her grandmother in Tennessee.

A firefighter called the number, and the grandmother said her daughter abandoned the girl.

The records revealed another detail: a driver saw the little girl and saw her mom tell her to go the other way

The surveillance video shows a woman walking with the child before the girl crossed the street alone and walked into the fire station bay.

Who was that woman? Was she Amber Graham or someone who knew her?

Body discovered

Two days later, on July 3, Cleveland police received a 911 call from a woman who said she might know where to find the mother of the little girl who showed up at the fire station.

That same morning, Cleveland police did a welfare check at a home on Bosworth Road, blocks from the fire station.

Officers found the body of Amber Graham wrapped in a blanket. On body camera video, you can hear one officer say, "I’m not trying to overreact, but this don’t look good."

Spring Hill, Tennessee police had been searching for Graham and her daughter since July 2, when Graham's mother filed a missing persons report. The report shows Graham's mother had last spoken to her daughter in mid-June.

On the morning Graham's body was discovered, a Spring Hill police sergeant called Cleveland police asking whether officers had found her.

A police report detailed the initial timeline. WATCH:

Police report reveals timeline of final days before missing Tennessee mother was found dead in Cleveland

RELATED: Timeline revealed in death of missing Tennessee mom found in Cleveland

Medical Examiner ruling

This fall, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled both Graham's cause and manner of death undetermined.

An undetermined ruling, however, does not necessarily mean Graham's death will remain a mystery.

According to The Ohio Coroners Association, an undetermined ruling can mean there are competing possibilities, but not enough information to make a more definitive ruling. An undetermined ruling can later be changed if more information comes to light.

News 5 Investigators reviewed autopsy records and scene photographs.

The photos show significant decomposition and some bruising.

Graham's body was curled around a recycling bin with trash on top of her.

Medical examiner investigators believe Graham died two days before she was found.

Cleveland police will only say they're still working with the medical examiner.

Sex offender arrest

July 10, one week after police found Graham's body, police were back at the same house on Bosworth.

U.S. Marshals arrested sex offender Matthew Hensley, who was wanted for failing to register his address. Police say Hensley was hiding in the house.

Cleveland police call records from July show someone reported Graham was being held by Hensley.

Police have not said Hensley was involved in Graham's death.

Graham's daughter

Graham's daughter was placed in protective custody after arriving at the fire station. Records obtained by News 5 Investigators do not reveal what, if anything, the 8-year-old later told police about the events leading up to her mother's death.

Months later, Graham's death remains undetermined, leaving unanswered questions about how she died, who was with her in Cleveland and what happened in the days before her body was found.