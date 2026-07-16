Police report reveals timeline of final days before missing Tennessee mother was found dead in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A new timeline has emerged in the case of a missing Tennessee mother found dead in Cleveland earlier this month.

In a missing persons report filed in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Amber Graham’s mother told police what she remembered about her daughter’s final weeks and days.

The report shows that Graham’s mother feared for the safety of her daughter and 8-year-old granddaughter.

But at that time, the police did not have proof to believe that the two were in imminent danger.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Graham’s body was found under a sheet behind a house on Bosworth Road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of death.

Cleveland police are waiting for that ruling before determining whether it is a criminal case.

Tennessee woman who went missing with young daughter found dead in Cleveland

In the missing persons report, Graham’s mother said her daughter and 8-year-old granddaughter had been missing since June 14.

That morning, Graham’s mother says the two left for Cleveland to meet Graham’s boyfriend, a man she met playing Xbox.

On June 18, Graham’s mom called Spring Hill police to report her daughter and granddaughter missing.

That same day, an officer reached Graham by phone and told her that her mom was worried.

Graham told the officer she was okay and would call her mother.

Graham’s mother got a call from Graham, who said she was coming home but needed money.

June 18 was the last time Graham’s mother spoke with her daughter, according to the report.

Spring Hill police reached out to Graham’s manager at work, who reported Graham didn’t call or show up for more than two weeks.

The officer called Graham’s phone again, but this time it went straight to voicemail.

Graham’s mother told police she got emails on July 1 from someone she thought was her daughter, claiming she was sending her granddaughter home by bus.

Other emails that same day appeared to be from someone else.

On July 1, an 8-year-old girl showed up at Fire Station 33 in Cleveland with a phone number for her grandmother in Tennessee in her pocket.

Two days later, on July 3, Graham’s body was found behind the house on Bosworth.

In a separate case, a wanted sex offender, Matthew Hensley, was arrested at the same house on Bosworth one week later. Two women were also arrested at the house that day on obstruction charges.

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Arrest made at home where Tennessee woman's body found

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Court records show the two women lied to police when asked if Hensley was at the home.

According to records, Hensley was found inside a window seat drawer that had been altered to conceal someone. SWAT officers noticed a bunch of stuff up against the drawer, which they said Hensley would not have been able to do from inside.