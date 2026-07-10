Arrest made at home where Tennessee woman's body found

CLEVELAND — US Marshals have arrested a man at the same home where a Tennessee woman's body was found.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Matthew Hensley was spotted by Marshals while hiding in a cabinet near a window at the home in the 3400 block of Bosworth Road.

Hensley was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for failing to register his address after a conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He also had additional charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor from an indictment in 2022.

Authorities spent months searching for him. After receiving many tips, Marshals staked out the house overnight and went in this morning.

“Predators wanted for crimes involving children will be at the top of our list. Whether it be for new crimes or failing to follow the laws after they are released with respect to address registration. If they don’t follow the law, we will find them," US Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Last week, police found a woman's body in the backyard of the same house.

Hensley has not been charged in connection with her death.

Tennessee woman who went missing with young daughter found dead in Cleveland

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The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as 37-year-old Amber Graham.

Graham's 8-year-old daughter turned up at a Cleveland firehouse and is safe with Child Protective Services.

Police in Spring Hill, Tenn., south of Nashville, have been looking for Graham since last week.

Cleveland Police have not released any more details and are waiting for the medical examiner’s ruling before determining whether this is a criminal case.

News 5 has yet to learn how Graham died and how her daughter ended up at a fire station.