Two teen boys face criminal charges; Cleveland Hts. police say they carjacked their Uber driver at gunpoint

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police said two 17-year-old boys are facing criminal charges after carjacking their Uber driver at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

After stealing the car, the teens led officers on a chase through suburban streets before hitting a curb at the intersection of Cedar Road and Brainard Road, according to the department's news release.

Police said the incident began around 1 a.m. when the Uber driver flagged down a Cleveland Heights police officer. The driver said his two passengers robbed him at gunpoint and then stole his 2014 Toyota Camry near the intersection of Lee Road and East Fairfax Road.

Within seconds, officers said they located the stolen car and tried to make a stop. However, police said the driver did not stop.

Instead, the driver led police on a chase until it ended near the exit to Interstate 271. Police said the two teens then ran from the car. Cleveland Heights police said they quickly caught the driver of the stolen car. A neighboring police department arrested the second teen.

The two teenage boys were then transported to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

Police said the two teens are charged with aggravated robbery, failure to comply/fleeing and obstructing official business.

No one was hurt during the incident.

News 5 Investigators reached out to Uber for a comment but did not receive a response by our deadline.

Thursday's carjacking is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving rideshare drivers this year.

Two Lyft drivers were shot and killed during separate incidents in Cleveland in February.

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Another Uber driver was shot in the face on Cleveland's East Side in April.

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