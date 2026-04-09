Cleveland Police arrest 18-year-old in connection with the shooting of Uber driver

Cleveland Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the shooting of an Uber driver earlier this week.

Police said they recovered a firearm from him. No further information has been released regarding the suspect.

Charges are currently pending.

What happened?

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 3400 block of East 146th Street for a report of a man shot, police said. Upon arrival, officers located the 41-year-old and immediately rendered first aid.

Cleveland Police investigating East Side shooting that left 1 injured

RELATED: Cleveland Police investigating East Side shooting that left 1 injured

The police report states that witnesses reported hearing a loud bang, then saw the victim stumble from the truck, holding his face, before making his way to the porch of a nearby home

The homeowner found the 41-year-old sitting on her front steps, bleeding from his face. She also noticed an Uber notification on his phone indicating he had arrived at a pickup location.

The report also mentioned that home surveillance video appears to show a black pickup truck pulling up to the intersection. A person got out, moved around the vehicle and about 10 seconds later, the victim was seen injured, walking away.

Another witness told police they saw someone dressed in all black get out of the passenger side, fire a shot, push the victim aside, and then drive off in the truck.

According to police, the man's vehicle was taken during the shooting, but was located shortly after.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

