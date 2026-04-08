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Cleveland Police investigating East Side shooting that left 1 injured

Man's car was taken during shooting
Cleveland EMS confirmed that a man was transported to the hospital from East 146th Street early Wednesday morning.
Man taken to hospital from East 146th Street
Cleveland Police
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An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was shot on Cleveland's East Side Tuesday night, according to Cleveland Police.

Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of East 146th Street for a report of a man shot, police said. Upon arrival, officers located the 41-year-old and immediately rendered first aid.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the man's vehicle was taken during the shooting, but was located shortly after.

No further information is available at this time, and this story will be updated once more is learned.

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