Second Lyft driver shot and killed in Cleveland in 2 days

Police say there is no indication the shootings are connected
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating a second rideshare driver who was shot and killed in a little over 24 hours.

Around 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of East 84th Street after a vehicle had crashed into a dumpster, police said.

Upon arrival, they located a man slumped over the steering wheel, suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing, police said.

The 27-year-old driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers were able to determine that the driver worked for Lyft, the same company a 56-year-old man worked for when he was shot and killed Sunday evening in Cleveland, police said.

The Sunday night shooting
Around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of East 103 Street and Rosehill Avenue after the 56-year-old victim had crashed into the guardrail in front of a home, police said.

The man was found to have been shot in the head and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cleveland Police said there is currently no information to suggest that the two shootings are related or that a single suspect is responsible.

Detectives are working with Lyft on the investigations.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464.

