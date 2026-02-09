Lyft driver shot, killed in Cleveland

Cleveland Police are investigating after a rideshare driver was shot and killed Sunday night.
Around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 10200 block of Rosehill Avenue and located a vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail in front of a home, police said.
Cleveland EMS and Fire personnel provided aid to the 56-year-old driver, who had sustained a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Cleveland Police said they are working with Lyft on the investigation, the company where the victim worked as a driver.
No arrests have been made at this time.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.