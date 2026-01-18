Iranian community in Northeast Ohio hold solidarity march, protest Iran's leadership

The Iranian community in Northeast Ohio held a solidarity march in Cleveland's Public Square following a nationwide uprising in Iran.

According to the U.S.-based activist group, almost 2,900 protestors were killed in over two weeks of anti-regime demonstrations in the Middle Eastern country.

The group said more than 22,000 have been arrested. Iran's security forces acknowledged about 3,000 of those arrests.

The country has been under internet blackout for more than a week, making information hard to come by.

"People in Iran basically have nothing else to lose. They have lost their freedom, they have lost everything. The kids, they are saying, 'No, we no longer want this regime. This regime supports terrorism across the Middle East and they execute Iranian people,'" said American-Iranian protestor, Seemeen Jaballas.

As tensions about the protest in Iran continue, the Pentagon is reportedly moving a carrier strike group to the Middle East region.

Military experts said it may take up to a week to get to the Persian Gulf.