'It can be catastrophic for pilots': FBI says stop pointing lasers at planes

FBI renewing its warning about laser pointers targeting aircraft as warmer weather approaches.

A Toledo man has been federally indicted, facing five years in prison, for flashing a laser pointer at an aircraft in flight.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Ohio, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Branden Jay Lounsbury, 41, with one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft or its Flight Path.

Lounsbury was arrested in Michigan earlier this month.

He is accused of aiming a laser pointer at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter while on its flight path on June 2, 2025, that was flying in the United States’ airspace.

If convicted, the sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violations, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

According to a release this week from the FBI, 262 laser strikes were reported to the FAA last year in Ohio-- targeting commercial aircraft, medical flights, military planes, helicopters, and smaller student-aviation airplanes.

Experts say a laser pointer aimed from the ground can become the size of a watermelon once it's reflected by the cockpit windows and fills the space with blinding light.

"It can be catastrophic for pilots," said Rich Capak, FBI supervisory special agent.

Another OSP aircraft was targeted in June of last year, as well.

The chopper was equipped with GPS, said Capak, which enabled it to pinpoint the location of the hit.

Local police were then able to make contact on the ground.

Capak said two people are facing state charges in that case.

He said their focus is on pursuing charges against people found to be doing it with harmful intentions.

He told us these laser strikes on aircraft happen more often during the warmer months.

So, as spring and summer approach, he is sharing the message to help get the message out early that this is not a joke.

"As harmless as it may seem, pointing a laser can have potentially catastrophic consequences," he said. "So, if we can prevent a pilot from being blinded or an individual from having charges or a fine, then that's a win."

You could face a $250,000 fine and prison time.

You are encouraged to contact the FBI if you see someone intentionally pointing a laser at an aircraft by calling 1-800-call-FBI(1-800-225-5324) or visiting tips.fbi.gov. They say your identity can remain anonymous. You can also report laser strikes to the FAA.

They also add that you should contact the FBI immediately if you see someone playing with lasers near or otherwise posing a threat to an airport.